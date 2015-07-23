As celebrity nicknames go, this one may have set the bar for the. best. one. ever.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas, who have been dating since late May, have even embraced their new nickname: G.I. JOE.

The couple was spotted walking around West Hollywood, Calif., on July 22, with Gigi rocking a white t-shirt that said "G.I." Well played, young lady, well played. Joe's matching t-shirt didn't say "Joe," but you get the idea that these two are playing around with their celeb name.

It's not exactly known who started the apropos nickname, but most are crediting the couple's mutual friend Cara Delevingne. In an Instagram photo posted on July 21 of the happy couple catching a ride in a helicopter, the "Paper Towns" star wrote, "Introducing G.I. JOE." She had a bunch of humorous emojis before hashtagging the image with the new nickname.

The couple has been incredibly open about their relationship, often being seen hugging and kissing in public while hanging out with friends. In New York recently, G.I. JOE took their love to the dance floor.

"They were being super-cute and cuddly the whole night," an onlooker said of the "Pulp Fiction"-themed party. "They were the first couple to get on the floor and start the dancing for the twist contest."

With Gigi's newest shirt, we're going to go ahead and take this as her publicly confirming the relationship, something neither had yet to do -- Up until now, they left the confirmations to friends like Cara and Joe's brother Nick Jonas.

"So cute," Nick Jonas recently joked about his brother and Gigi, before saying, "I like them together. It's a good thing."

He continued gushing about the duo, saying "Joe and I are best friends. We're each other's support system and closest friends, so naturally I'm gonna see a lot of her because they're together and it's great. I'm really happy for them. I think they seem very happy together and it's good."

Nick didn't even shy away when asked what he thought about the couple having children. He thinks it would be great, "if it happens in good time."