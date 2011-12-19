Joe Jonas Hospitalized for "Food Poisoning"
Joe Jonas may want to watch what he eats this holiday season.
The 22-year-old singer was rushed to the emergency room at Children's Hospital L.A. Sunday, TMZ reports. Jonas' rep confirms to Us Weekly that he was treated and released, but declined further comment.
TMZ says Jonas complained he was experiencing severe stomach pains. An insider tells Us that the musician -- whose exes include Ashley Greene, Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift -- was suffering from "food poisoning."
The "Just in Love" singer appeared to be feeling much better late Sunday evening, as he joined his younger broth Nick, 19, for sushi at Katsuya.
