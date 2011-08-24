No teardrops on his guitar!

Joe Jonas doesn't kiss and tell! The 22-year-old singer told London's Metro that his new single "Love Slayer" is not about his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

"No. That's not about her," he told the paper. "When I write songs, I don't say who they are about because I don't want the audience to relate to what was going on with me when I wrote it. You say one thing and it becomes a rumor."

Jonas famously dumped Swift, 21, during a 25-second phone call in late 2008. "It's alright, I'm cool," she later told Ellen DeGeneres. "You know what it's like, when I find that person that is right for me, he'll be wonderful. ... When I look at that person, I'm not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18. ... I looked at the call log —- it was like 27 seconds. That's got to be a record."

She even posted a video of herself holding up a Joe Jonas doll. "See, this one even comes with a phone, so he can break up with other dolls," she said, then held up a blonde doll and warned her: "Stay away from him, okay?"

Swift is notorious for writing songs about her ex-beaus; she penned "Forever and Always" about her split from the middle Jonas brother. The "Speak Now" songstress -- who's been linked romantically to Jake Gyllenhaal, Taylor Lautner, Cory Monteith, Chord Overstreet, John Mayer and Adam Young -- thinks ex-boyfriends are fair game in her lyrics. "If you don't want me to write bad songs about you, then don't do bad things," she told Self magazine in 2009.

Fortunately for Jonas, Swift's public outrage against him didn't maim his reputation with the ladies. The teen idol went on to date Demi Lovato and Ashley Greene.

