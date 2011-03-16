Watch out, Taylor Swift! Her ex, Joe Jonas, dumped her via 27-second phone call in 2008 and reportedly inspired her bitter ballad, "Forever and Always." But Jonas, 21, can pen a ditty too!

"I think all artists have a right to write about what happens to them," Jonas tells the new issue of Details magazine of Swift's highly personal songbook. "But I have a right to write about things too."

So, does that mean that Jonas is scribbling a furious Swift rebuttal for his solo album?

"[There will be songs about] different love scenarios that I've been through," the Jonas brother says coyly. "Breakups, hurts. Me hurting somebody and feeling bad about it ... I think there's a lot of scenarios where people might wanna hear my side of the story."

What makes Jonas happiest these days, however, is current love Ashley Greene of "Twilight" fame. "[It] feels good," he says of the romance. "I think what works about it is she really puts my feelings first. She understands my busy schedule. She'll fly out to my shows -- she's been to places in South America that I can't even pronounce."

