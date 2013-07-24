Disney drama! Appearing alongside his brothers Kevin and Nick on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, July 23, Joe Jonas was presented with an interesting question: Who is his favorite to least favorite former Disney girl -- Demi Lovato (whom he dated in 2010), Miley Cyrus (who brother Nick dated on and off early in their careers) or Selena Gomez (who Nick also dated in 2008/2009.)

PHOTOS: What happened to these young couples?

Refusing to not answer it, the "First Time" singer logically thought out his response. "Oh man … me and her are very cool now, so favorite [is] Demi," he said. "Wow. I want to say … I can’t say 'plead the fifth' yet, this is bad. … I'll go Miley and [then] Selena, because Selena I haven’t seen in a while. So, I saw Miley; she was very nice to me recently."

Indeed, during a May 2013 interview with Nightline News, the "Heart Attack" singer revealed that she and the 23-year-old JoBro have patched up their friendship following the messy breakup.

PHOTOS: Demi through the years

"We were in a relationship and we broke up, and at one point, I was really mad at him," she said recalling their summer 2010 split.

"Now, I can, fortunately, say, that him and his brother Nick, have always been there for me, and are literally family, and like brothers," she added. "We have a great friendship. And we may not be as close as we used to be, but that's OK."

While Lovato, 20, and Joe made amends, the same most likely can't be said for brother Nick and Gomez, 21.

PHOTOS: Disney stars through the years

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, the "Come & Get It" singer revealed that the 20-year-old never meant that much to her after all.

"I had my first 'boyfriend' [Nick Jonas], which wasn't really a boyfriend, at 14, 15," she explained. "You're young and you don't know how to be."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Joe Jonas Ranks Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez -- See Who His #1 Fave Is!