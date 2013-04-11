What are Us Weekly's preferred partners buzzing about this Thursday? Joe Jonas surprising a female fan, Gisele Bundchen's adorable daughter Vivan and Taylor Momsen's bizarre outfit. Check out more stories in the roundup below.

What a nice guy! After Pepperdine University student Shaina Kohli invited Joe Jonas to her spring formal, he surprised her on the TODAY show and invited her to his concert instead. Watch the video! (The Stir)

In case you missed it, check out a recap of Wednesday night's episode of Modern Family. (Vulture)

Cute baby alert! Gisele Bundchen steps out with daughter Vivian, 4 months, in NYC. (PopSugar)

See Karlie Kloss model Prada-designed dresses from The Great Gatsby in Vogue Australia. (Fashionista)

Gossip Girl star turned rocker Taylor Momsen films a commercial in NYC wearing a leather jacket, leather bra and no pants. (toofab)

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Joe Jonas Rejects Shaina Kohli's Invite to Formal Dance, Surprises Her With Concert Ticket