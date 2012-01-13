BOSTON (AP) -- Joseph Kennedy III now has a wedding to look forward to as he considers a congressional run in Massachusetts.

The son of former U.S. Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy II and grandson of the late Robert F. Kennedy is engaged to Lauren Anne Birchfield, a fellow Harvard Law School graduate.

Friday's announcement comes a little more than a week after the 31-year-old Kennedy formed an exploratory committee as a first step toward a run for the U.S. House seat held by retiring Rep. Barney Frank.

The engagement was announced by Birchfield's parents, the Rev. Dr. James Birchfield and Marta Birchfield of Houston. They did not say if a wedding date has been set.

Kennedy plans to leave his job as a prosecutor with the Middlesex District Attorney's office later this month.