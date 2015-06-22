Joe Manganiello, sir, you did well. Rather, you did bueno!

The "Magic Mike XXL" star revealed to Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan that he actually proposed to his fiancé Sofia Vergara in Spanish!

"I had a big speech in Spanish, and that's what I was nervous about," he said. "The last thing you want to do is like mess up the Spanish on the proposal to the Colombian woman."

Jokes aside, Joe, per usual, left the audience swooning. Part of the speech said, "Eres mi todo," which means "you are my everything" in English. (Kind of gives "you complete me" a run for it's money, doesn't it?!)

The Christmas Day proposal was a surprise, the actor said, but he got advice from some of his "Magic Mike" pals.

"I knew then I was gonna ask, so all of the guys were giving me their ideas of how to do it," Joe said. "Like Kevin [Nash] gave me the recommendation of who to go to for the ring. I started figuring it all out there while we were shooting."

The hunky actor was actually more concerned about everything surrounding the proposal than Sofia's answer.

"I wasn't nervous that she was gonna say 'no,' I was pretty confident in that," he said. "You only get one chance to do it, and if you're gonna do it, you gotta do it right, so there's a lot of planning that goes into it."