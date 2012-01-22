Entertainment Tonight.

Former Penn State coach Joe Paterno has died, ESPN reports. He was 85.

Paterno's passing comes after a two-month bout with lung cancer that was discovered on November 18, nine days after losing his head coaching job at Penn State.

According to ESPN, on Saturday night about 200 people congregated at a statue of Paterno at State College where Paterno passed away.

Jay Paterno, the late coaching legend's son, tweeted, "Drove by students at the Joe statue. Just told my Dad about all the love & support -- inspiring him."

"JoePa" holds the record for most wins in Division I college football history with 409 wins in 46 seasons as well as two national titles.

The storied career of the football legend was tainted by a sexual-abuse scandal resulting in 52 counts of child molestation against former assistant Jerry Sandusky.

