Joe Jackson is reportedly planning to sue over false stories that wrongly claimed he overdosed on Viagra.

As Gossip Cop reported, Jackson was hospitalized in Brazil last month after suffering a stroke. Then, while in the ICU, he suffered not one, but three heart attacks. That led the father of Michael and Janet Jackson to undergo surgery for a pacemaker.

Jackson had been in Brazil to celebrate his 87th birthday. He ended up falling ill and missing his own celebratory party. But a number of outlets claimed Jackson had already been living it up.

Media service RTL, the Daily Mail, local tabloid newspaper O Diario San Paulo, and others alleged that Jackson had taken three Viagra before his stroke. The famous patriarch was said to be seen in an area known for prostitution, and supposedly took “three little pills” as he hung out with women. And though Jackson’s reps immediately denied the claims, they still went viral on social media..

Now Jackson is planning to sue the outlets that spread the allegations, according to TMZ. Bolstering his defense are medical records that show he had absolutely no Viagra in his system at the time of his hospitalization. Jackson returned to the United States earlier this week, and is continuing to get treatment.