NEW YORK (AP) -- Joel Grey and Sutton Foster will be together on Broadway until spring.

Producers of "Anything Goes" said Wednesday that Grey, who plays the gangster Moonface Martin, has signed on to extend his run opposite Foster's Reno Sweeney in the Cole Porter romp.

The show with both original leads in place is scheduled to run through April 29 at the Stephen Sondheim Theater on 43rd Street.

The silly musical about a crazy group of people who find themselves on a ship crossing the Atlantic features most of Porter's best songs, including "You're the Top," "I Get a Kick Out of You," "Blow, Gabriel, Blow" and "Anything Goes."

The production won three Tony Awards, including best musical revival.

