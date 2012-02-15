Harlow and Sparrow's daddy is still so totally punk rock!

Joel Madden hung out in L.A. on Monday with a brand-new, rather bipolar 'do: A dark, retro-styled pompadour on top, with the back and sides close-cropped and dyed bleach-blonde.

Nicole Richie's 32-year-old husband, who fronts the band Good Charlotte with brother Benji, last rocked the look in 2007.

