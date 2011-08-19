Not everyone is fair game on The Soup.

Host Joel McHale, 39, tells Just Jared that while most celebrities have a sense of humor about being made fun of on his E! clip show, some stars -- namely Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian -- aren't as understanding.

"I know the Kardashians don't like me," he says. "Reality stars without exception have come up to me and have said, 'Thank you for making fun of me.' We made so much fun of Jake Pavelka, and he responded by coming on the show. With the Kardashians, we're not allowed to say they have a sex tape anymore because the network flips out."

But according to McHale, the Kardashians haven't made his job nearly as difficult as supermodel-turned-author Tyra Banks.

"She was the only one that tried to make us not feature her show on ours, but then she changed her tune, and then she went off the air, much to our great disappointment."

With the fall TV season approaching, McHale (currently starring in Spy Kids 4 with Jessica Alba) says he's already got his eye on a few new targets.

"Dancing with the Stars is the show that keeps on giving," he tells Just Jared. "I also love Hoarders and My Strange Addictions. I like all the weird shows."

