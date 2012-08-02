When Dancing With the Stars: All-Stars premieres in September, Joey Lawrence will be hard-pressed to find time to tune-in.

Offered a spot to compete on this fall's season, which comes three years after his first appearance, Lawrence tells Us Weekly he isn't thrilled with the cast who'll vie for the mirrorball trophy this year.

"One mirror ball is enough," Lawrence, 36, reasoned to Us at Wednesday's Total Recall premiere in Los Angeles. "[2006 DWTS champ] Emmitt [Smith]'s doing it again. He's got two Super Bowl rings, maybe he needs two mirror balls. Why would you put [six] winners in there, ABC? What are you doing?" he says, referring to returning champs Helio Castroneves, Shawn Johnson, Drew Lachey, Apolo Anton Ohno and Kelly Monaco.

Lawrence -- who finished third in his season -- had no problem declining ABC's request. "I didn't want to do it. Why the hell would you do it again and go up against people who didn't win who now can win?" the actor wonders. "It was a lot of fun, but I don't need to go back."

Premiering September 25, Dancing With the Stars: All-Stars will also include Bristol Palin, Kirstie Alley, Pam Anderson, Gilles Marini and Melissa Rycroft. Competing for the final, 13th slot, to be determined by viewers are Sabrina Bryan, Kyle Massey and Carson Kressley.

