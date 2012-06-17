Happy Father's Day!

As dads around the country indulge in a little "me-time" Sunday, celeb fathers including Joey Lawrence and Trace Adkins are posting their favorite Father's Day memories and anecdotes about being a dad to their Facebook timelines.

"Being a father is the greatest thing that has ever happened to me, and one of the greatest things I could ever be doing all wrapped in to one," the Melissa & Joey star -- dad to daughters Charli and Liberty Grace -- writes on his Facebook timeline.

"For me, Father's Day is a reminder of one of the most important jobs that I'll ever have -- it's more important than my career or anything else that I could be doing!" Lawrence, 36, continued. "I have been blessed and honored with the responsibility of raising two beautiful girls with my lovely wife and I could cherish nothing more."

Sunday's holiday takes on a special meaning for country singer Trace Adkins, who recently welcomed a new grandchild into his family. "I celebrated Father's Day early this year when the eldest of my five daughters gave birth to my newest grandson, Jackson Trace Webber on June 6," the country singer, 50, writes on his Facebook timeline of his family's new arrival.

Among Adkins' favorite Father's Day gifts? Apple and peach trees his children planted for him last year.

"There's nothing more satisfying than to watch them grow -- that goes for the little ones and the trees," Adkins says.

