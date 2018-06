Joey McIntyre is about to welcome another new kid.

The New Kids on the Block singer, 37, and his wife, Barrett, are expecting their third child, a source close to the couple confirms to UsMagazine.com. The pair have two sons, Rhys, 1, and Griffin Thomas, 3.

The couple met in 2002 and were married a year later.

