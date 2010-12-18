Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds have proved their split is amicable by reportedly meeting up for a friendly dinner in New York City.

The Hollywood couple called time on its two-year union earlier this month, but dismissed rumors of an ugly break-up by insisting they plan to end their marriage with "love and kindness."

The "Lost In Translation" actress was subsequently photographed enjoying a holiday in Jamaica with a group of female friends, and she reportedly took time to meet her estranged husband in New York upon her return.

The pair was seen enjoying dinner together at the Blue Ribbon restaurant in Manhattan on Friday night, according to People.com.

A source tells the publication, "They were smiling and laughing the whole time. They just wanted to connect and have a friendly chat. They just wanted to sit down together. The tone was light and fun despite the untruths that the media is working up. They aren't reconciling. This was just two people who were married being civil and friendly."