Hollywood beauty Scarlett Johansson has another man vying for her attention - she is the latest celebrity to be asked on a date by a U.S. Marine.

Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis and even 89-year-old actress Betty White have all been invited to November's Marine Corps Ball, with the "Friends With Benefits" co-stars both accepting, and White having to turn down the offer due to scheduling conflicts.

Now another soldier is trying his luck with the A-list - Sergeant Dustin L. Williams has uploaded his online invite on YouTube.com, hoping the newly-divorced actress will accompany him to the ball.

He says, "It would be my pleasure to take you to the Marine Corps Ball and spend an evening with you."

Miley Cyrus and Paul Walker are also on soldiers' target lists for the military event.