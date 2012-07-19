The battle royale has ended.

After an ugly two months, WWE star John Cena and estranged wife Elizabeth Huberdeau have settled their divorce dispute, TMZ reports.

"All matters [in the divorce] have been settled and resolved amicably," Huberdeau's attorney told the site.

It's an unexpected truce for the former couple, who split suddenly in May, when Cena, 35, filed papers after three years of marriage.

Reportedly blindsided, Huberdeau quickly accused Cena of adultery and called the terms of their prenuptial agreement into question.

