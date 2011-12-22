NEW YORK (AP) -- An artist known for turning automotive scrap metal into sculpture has died in New York City. John Chamberlain was 84.

The Gagosian Gallery represented Chamberlain and says he died Wednesday in Manhattan.

Chamberlain's career spanned decades. He started working with junked car metal in the late 1950s, gaining admirers and critics. He also worked with materials as wide-ranging as paper bags, aluminum foil and foam rubber.

Chamberlain's work has been exhibited all over the world. His first retrospective was at the city's Guggenheim Museum in 1971.

The Guggenheim announced earlier this month another retrospective of his work will be on exhibit from February to May of next year. The exhibit will include 95 of Chamberlain's works from throughout his career.