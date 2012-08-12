British funnyman John Cleese has wed a woman 31 years his junior.

RELATED: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie set to marry?

The former "Monty Python" star, 72, quietly exchanged vows with Jennifer Wade, 41, in a romantic ceremony on the Caribbean island of Mustique.

RELATED Natalie Portman shines in Rodarte wedding dress

Opening up about the recent nuptials in Britain's Hello! magazine, Cleese brands his new, fourth wife "an extraordinary one-off" and adds, "I knew from the moment I met her that this could be something very serious."

RELATED: 'Bridesmaids' star becomes actual bridesmaid

The actor also reveals he "fought back tears" as they exchanged vows before a Methodist minister in a private villa.

Cleese, who was forced to hand over $12.8 million in cash and assets to Alice Faye Eichelberger, his third wife of 16 years, following their 2008 split, says, "I never felt there was anything wrong with the institution of marriage - the only thing wrong was my ability to choose the right person.

"I couldn’t imagine being with anyone other than Jenny now. And, with my record, that’s a pretty remarkable thing to say."

His new wife adds, "We’re kindred spirits. When people see us together, they immediately get it."

Cleese met the jewelry designer in 2009 after they were introduced by mutual friends.

This isn't her first marriage either - she split from businessman Richard Norris in 2009, ending their four-year union.