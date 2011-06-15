What does he have to smile about?

Former Presidential hopeful John Edwards was all smiles earlier this month when he posed for his mugshot. The 58-year-old former North Carolina senator pleaded not guilty to misusing nearly $1 million in campaign funds to cover up his love child with mistress Rielle Hunter. Hunter, a videographer, gave birth to Quinn in March 2008.

The one-time vice presidential nominee could face prison time if convicted of violating campaign finance laws, but that didn't keep the embattled politician from grinning in the newly-released mugshot.

"There's no question that I've done wrong and I take full responsibility for having done wrong, and I will regret for the rest of my life the pain and the harm that I've caused to others," Edwards said after his initial court hearing. "But I did not break the law and I never, ever thought that I was breaking the law."

Edwards' estranged wife Elizabeth lost her long battle to cancer in December.

