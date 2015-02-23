Three's company!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen weren't alone when they went to bed during the early hours of Feb. 23 -- They had a man named Oscar join them.

The social-media savvy couple posted a snap on Instagram of the gold statue resting comfortably in bed, nestled between the two of them. "Bed time," John captioned the selfie of the couple staring into the camera.

Bedtime for the couple came after packing on the PDA throughout the magical day, one that saw John (and co-partner Common) win an Oscar for Best Original Song for his moving hit "Glory," which appeared in "Selma."

"[Chrissy] is so happy right now, she's been crying since I won. But, you know, we're going to celebrate tonight, we're going to have a great time," he told the Daily Mail after the win. "This is really important, the Oscars, there's nothing like it in the world and we're very grateful."

And celebrate they did. Following the win, the couple danced the night away, smooching throughout the evening at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. Earlier in the day, the couple were affectionate on the red carpet, and Chrissy even posted a semi-controversial image on Instagram leading up to the awards.

Controversy or not, nothing was going to ruin the night for this couple, especially another "man" between the sheets.