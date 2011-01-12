-- John Legend and his girlfriend Christine Teigen telling Jersey Shore's Paul 'Pauly D' DelVecchio that they love his show at the singer's birthday bash at NYC's RDV lounge, where DJ MOS and DJ Kiss spun.

-- Joe Jonas indulging in truffle fries at STK in L.A.

-- Alex Rodriguez ordering a skinny burrito at Lime Fresh Mexican Grill in Miami.

-- Jared Leto reading a GQ magazine on a Virgin America flight from L.A. to NYC.

PHOTOS: Stars' comfy travel style

-- Demi Moore celebrating with husband Ashton Kutcher and costar Natalie Portman at the afterparty for No Strings Attached at Whiskey Blue at W Los Angeles.

-- Whitney Port launching the new PUMA BodyTrain shoe at Lady Foot Locker in NYC.

-- Sarah Hughes telling Zuzanna Szadowski that Dorota is her favorite Gossip Girl character at A Midwinter's Night Dream annual ALS fundraiser at Oheka Castle in Huntington, NY.

PHOTOS: Gossip Girl's most scandalous storylines

-- Kevin Spacey drinking rose at Day & Night at the Oak Room at The Plaza in NYC before heading to dinner at MPD where he drank champagne until the wee hours of the morning.

-- Diane von Furstenberg chatting with Isabel and Ruben Toledo at the YMA FSF Geoffrey Beene National Scholarship Awards Dinner at The Waldorf Astoria in NYC.

-- Ke$ha drinking a bottle of Icelandic Glacial water before stepping on stage for a performance in NYC.

PHOTOS: Ke$ha and other stars party with Us Weekly

-- Blake Lively wearing RichRocks while on the set of Gossip Girl in New York City.

-- Colin Firth joking about his inability to speak because of a sore throat during a SAG screening of The King's Speech at the Ziegfeld Theater in NYC.

-- Shia LaBeouf dressed casually while picking up a fresh carrot juice from M Cafe on Melrose in L.A.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly