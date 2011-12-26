Matthew McConaughey wasn't the only star who popped the question this Christmas!

PHOTOS: More celebs who got engaged this year

"Ordinary People" soul singer John Legend, 32, and supermodel Chrissy Teigen, 26, "got engaged over the holidays while vacationing in the Maldives," Legend's rep tells Us Weekly. The couple began dating in 2007.

PHOTOS: Stars' giant engagement rings

Legend, a nine-time Grammy Award winner, will ring in 2012 with a performance at the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms Casino Resort on New Year's Eve.

PHOTOS: Best celebrity weddings of 2011

Teigen is best known for her work as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and her two-year gig on Deal or No Deal.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly