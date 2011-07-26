NEW YORK (AP) -- John Lithgow is coming back to Broadway in a familiar role — a newspaper columnist.

The Tony Award-winning star of the TV show "3rd Rock From the Sun" will star as Joseph Alsop in the Manhattan Theatre Club world premiere of David Auburn's "The Columnist" this spring.

Lithgow, who recently won an Emmy on "Dexter," got a Tony for playing another columnist based on Walter Winchell in the 2002 musical "The Sweet Smell of Success." He also earned a Tony in 1973 for his Broadway debut in "The Changing Room."

"The Columnist" will begin previews April 3 and open April 25 at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on 47th Street. It will be directed by Daniel Sullivan, who also helmed Auburn's play "Proof."

