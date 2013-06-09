John Malkovich came to the rescue Thursday, June 6, saving a man's life on a Toronto street. According to CBC Toronto News, the 59-year-old actor, currently starring in The Giacomo Variations at the Elgin Theatre, was walking when he heard a cry for help.

The man, 77-year-old Jim Walpole, reportedly tripped, fell and gashed his neck open and his wife, Marilyn, 79, begged bystanders for assistance.

"The way he was spurting I thought it was the carotid [artery] or the jugular [vein]," Marilyn told the paper.

Then, Malkovich appeared, "taking over just like a doctor," she said, using his scarf to apply pressure to the wound to stop the bleeding. The couple also got help from a local restaurant owner.

"They were so helpful, so wonderful," Jim recalled. "I asked, 'What's your name?' He said, 'John.' And I didn't ask the last name 'cause I didn't figure I'd remember it anyhow."

Jim was eventually taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he received 10 stitches and was released.

Although the Ohio couple said they didn't recognize the Places in the Heart actor, Marilyn said the Academy Award winner now has her lifetime support.

"I'm going to watch all of them [his movies] that I can," she said.

In addition to his extensive, celebrated acting career, Malkovich has also produced numerous films, including Juno and The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

