John Mayer says he gets the public fascination with his private life.

During an acoustic set at Hollywood's Hotel Café Wednesday night, Jennifer Aniston's ex told the crowd, "It's intriguing writing about my life. These songs are about me, my life and everyone in my life."

He then sang a new song called "Friends, Lovers or Nothing." (Lyrics: "Friends, lovers or nothing/There can only be one/There is never an

in-between/So give it up/You whisper 'come on over' 'cause you're two drinks in/And in the morning it's 'goodbye again.'")

Mayer -- who was also recently linked to cocktail waitress and actress Scheana Marie -- then belted out "Heartbreak Warfare," which he first debuted on his cruise following his split with Aniston.

Heartbreak also was the theme of another tune, "Half of My Heart."

"I can't keep loving you/I was made to believe I'd made a plan I'd stay," Mayer crooned. "Lonely was the song I sang 'till the day you came/and I can't stop loving you."

After the show, he posted on his Twitter page: "Thanks to my LA beta testers. I needed that! Soul charge: 100%. We should do it more often."