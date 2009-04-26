John Mayer swears he's single!

Despite reports that the singer has found a new girlfriend after his breakup with Jennifer Aniston, Mayer tells paparazzi that there's no special someone right now.

"If I had a girlfriend, she would be incredibly offended by me saying, 'I don't have a girlfriend,'" Mayer told X17Online.com after kickboxing in Santa Monica this weekend. "That's how you can be sure. I could say, 'I'm not with anybody.' That'd be a death wish if you were the woman."

He added: "If you were the woman and you stepped out and said, 'I'm not with anybody,' you'd have to go home and take a lashing for the next three weeks! So that's the proof."

People reported Friday that Mayer has been spending time with cocktail waitress and actress Scheana Marie, but to prove that he's unattached, he approached a complete stranger in a car and asked the middle-aged woman to be his girlfriend.

To seal the deal, Mayer kissed her

