John Mayer gave fans something to tweet about over the weekend.

On Saturday, the singer helped his friend Rob Dyrdek (of MTV's Rob & Big) celebrate his new film Street Dreams at L.A. club My House.

Dyrdek ended up having too much to drink, Mayer said (via Twitter), and he had to take his pal to the hospital to get his stomach pumped.

At Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Mayer Tweeted: "In triage at Cedars with @Robdyrdek. When the contents of his stomach hit that silicon bag and we all saw it, we just broke into applause."

Minutes later he added, "Applause. S***! Applause."

Dyrdek apparently felt better the next day, Tweeting: "A funny night out with @johncmayer."

He then posted a TMZ.com photo of himself looked intoxicated and being carried out of the club. "Glow stick Dancing leads to this...." he wrote.

Turns out, Mayer was just joking when he sent those Tweets, a source tells Usmagazine.com.

Mayer found himself the butt of a joke this weekend. On Friday, his ex Jennifer Aniston was honored at Women In Films Crystal Award, where presenter Chelsea Handler joked: "You have increased the visibility of women in film, and we thank you for that. You've recently decreased the visibility of John Mayer, so we thank you for that."

Aniston also joked that her film titles seem to reflect her personal life.

"If anyone has a movie called Everlasting Love With an Adult Stable Man, that would be great!" she kidded.