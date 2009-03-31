The second annual Mayercraft has set sail, and while we anxiously await the return of John Mayer to dry land, so he can regale us with an abundance of tweets, we do know one thing -- his infamous man-kini remains intact.

A fan asked if he had packed his swimwear, and he tweeted, "I'm already wearing it. So yes, extremely packed."

In case you were wondering, extreme packing occurs when you pack a neon green man-kini. Normal packing involves no man-kinis whatsoever.

However, John didn't even need to pack one, because a fan brought one for him. According to the New York Post, while performing, an audience member threw a man-kini up on stage. John did what any man in this position would do: stick his face directly into the stranger's onesy.

We're seasick just looking at it.

For once, Jen Aniston gets the last laugh. Or at least a little snicker.