Did he really say that?

John Stamos, appearing on Wednesday's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to promote his upcoming production of "Hairspray" at the Hollywood Bowl, raised eyebrows in describing his role in the iconic musical.

"I play Corny Collins, he's sort of a DJ, he hosts a music show," Stamos said. "Sort of like a straight Ryan Seacrest!"

"Ryan's a friend, we've kissed," Stamos joked of Seacrest, who's dating gorgeous dancer Julianne Hough.

The hunky "Full House" star, 47, also told Kimmel how his teen nephew Blake constantly texts him for advice with the ladies.

Stamos said Blake recently texted him telling him he was on the beach in Hawaii and had a beautiful girl in his sights.

John's response? "Go over, say 'Hi' and tell her your uncle's John Stamos!"

"Hairspray" -- also featuring Corbin Bleu, Drew Carey and Harvey Fierstein -- plays at the Hollywood Bowl from August 5-7.

