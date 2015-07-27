Have mercy!

John Stamos sent fans into a frenzy on July 27 when he posted a photo from the set of Netflix's "Full House" follow-up, "Fuller House." The photo shows John's hand along with presumably the hand of Lori Loughlin, who plays Aunt Becky.

"Becky and Jesse together Forever. #FullerHouse. #Netflix," John captioned the image.

The 13-episode "Fuller House" will have most of the stars from the iconic "Full House," although Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen opted out of doing the reunion. Aside from John and Lori, those reprising their roles from the 1987-1995 series include Bob Saget, Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin and Dave Coulier.

As the show began taping, several of the cast members took to social media to show their excitement.

Candace posted a photo that she had "jitters."

Before the "Uncle Jesse" and "Aunt Becky" image that seemingly shows them in marital bliss, John posted a photo of him reading the script on the steps of his trailer. Of the photo, he humorously wrote, "And we're back! Same sideburns--different decade. #FullerHouse #Netflix."

John's images come after the affable star finished a 30-day rehab program for substance abuse.

"I'm back! Took a month to take care of things. Healthy," he wrote on Instagram after leaving rehab. "Feeling grateful for the love & support of family & friends."