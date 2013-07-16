John Stamos is bringin' it back -- way back to the '90s and a time when (fictional) Full House band Jesse and the Rippers was at its peak. Stamos, who played the iconic role of Uncle Jesse on the popular sitcom, will be getting into character and reuniting with the members of his band for a performance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon on Friday, July 19.

The happy '90s nostalgia news was first announced via a Twitter account belonging to "Jesse Katsopolis," Stamos' character on the show, which costarred Bob Saget, Candace Cameron-Bure, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and Dave Coulier.

"Have to dig this vest out of storage -- may need soon," "Katsopolis" tweeted earlier this week, along with a photo of a mullet-ridden musician performing in front of a cheering crowd.

The last time Jesse and the Rippers performed was at Uncle Jesse's fictional nightclub, The Smash Club, on an episode of the show back in the mid-90s.

Stamos hasn't yet broken character, however, only offering a sly retweet of the exciting news on his own account.

The actor is the latest cast member to take a trip down memory lane -- last month, Saget made a trip to San Francisco and "couldn't resist" making a pit stop and posing in front of the famous Victorian home.

"I was going to do a big radio show, and I said to my driver, 'Radio can wait, take me to the Full House house,'" Saget told Us the next day of his spontaneous detour. "It literally was a drive-by. I photobombed the Full House house yesterday."

"I took like 20 pictures because I thought I didn't look good in any of these -- you can't see the house!" he joked. "You gotta really show that that's the house!"

Stamos and Dave Coulier couldn't resist getting in a few quips about Saget's post, commenting on Saget's photo in a fun exchange.

"Cool, The Munsters' house," Stamos joked on Twitter. Added Coulier: "Can you see if my underpants are still hanging on the gutter?"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: John Stamos to Reunite With Full House Band Jesse and the Rippers on Jimmy Fallon