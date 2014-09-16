In a new interview with The Daily Beast, John Travolta, 60, opens up about rumors that he's gay -- specifically a lawsuit from a man who alleged he was Travolta's former pilot, and that the two were engaged in a relationship that was more than professional.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Douglas Gotterba -- who worked for John Travolta's aircraft company Alto in the '80s -- will get the opportunity to argue in a lawsuit that he holds no confidentiality duties to the "Grease" actor, and is therefore free to write a book he's allegedly been planning.

"This is every celebrity's Achilles heel. It's just about people wanting money," Travolta says about the lawsuit. "That's all. It happens on many levels."

As to why these types of rumors seem to target him more than other celebrities, Travolta surprisingly says he actually doesn't "care that much about it."

"Other people may attack it back more than I do, but I let all the media stuff go a long time ago because I can't control it," he explains. "I think that's why it persists, to some degree."

But he does draw the line at reports targeting his family.

"I found it most offensive with the loss of my son. I felt like that was the lowest I'd ever felt," he shares. "Sex stuff is always going to be interesting to somebody, but you stay away from family. You really should. With that, I always felt like the media -- not all of the media, but parts of it -- went too low there. .... The rest of the stuff I can deal with, but that one really made me question the whole thing."

In 2009, Travolta's son, Jett, died while on a Christmas vacation in the Bahamas due to a seizure.

Travolta currently has a few upcoming films to promote, including the drama "The Forger" and the crime drama "Criminal Activities," in which he raps!

