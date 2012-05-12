A fourth masseur has come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against John Travolta.

Former Peninsula Hotel employee Michael Caputo tells the New York Daily News the actor, 58, was placed on the swanky hotel spa's blacklist for over three years because of "inappropriate behavior" around spa staff.

"Travolta would always request a man for his massage, but after a while no one would take him," Caputo shares. "It got to the point where they couldn't find any men to take him, and they had to ban him."

According to Caputo, male employees accused the star of "removing his towel, grinding against the massage table and lifting his butt in the air."

"These are signs to a massage therapist he was trying to see how much he could get away with," the former masseur explains. "They went to management."

Following a complaint to hotel officials, Caputo says Travolta was eventually removed from the blacklist.

A rep for the Peninsula did not respond to the Daily News' requests for comment regarding Caputo's claims.

Prior to Caputo's allegations, Travolta's team was already struggling to do damage control after three other masseurs--a former cruise ship employee, as well as massage therapists in Atlanta and California--came forward earlier this week with similar tales about inappropriate encounters with the actor.

Travolta's attorney, Marty Singer, tells the Daily News these latest accusations are nonsense, adding that his client has been back to the spa within the last six months.

"If he was banned, do you think he'd ever go back? He's never been banned, I guarantee you ... The hotel never told John he was banned, and John never acted improperly," Singer argued, adding that Caputo is nothing more than a "disgruntled employee" hoping for his fifteen minutes.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: John Travolta Once Banned From Peninsula Hotel Spa: Report