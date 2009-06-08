ET has the latest...John Travolta, who has kept a low profile during the promotion of his new movie 'The Taking of Pelham 123,' is now speaking out to his fans via his official Web site, thanking the movie's director and actors.

"The Taking of Pelham 123 from Sony Pictures is scheduled to be released on June 12, 2009. It was a labor of love to work on this film with the producers Todd Black, Steve Tisch and Jason Blumenthal, the director Tony Scott and fellow cast members Denzel Washington, Luis Guzman, John Turturro and James Gandolfini.

Tony gave me the freedom to define, and then to become, the ultimate evil mastermind. this role as an actor gave me the chance to dispense with all moral and ethical limitaions, and exlpore just how bad this character to could really be. I believe you will like the result.

Tony, Denzel, Luis, John, James and Sony Pictures stepped up without hesitation to help promote this wonderful film, and their unselfish efforts have allowed my family the additional time to reconcile our loss.

I am very proud of the efforts we have all made in making this movie, and I want each an every one of you to enjoy it. So set your calendars for the weekend of June 12th. I promise you won't be disappointed.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.

With Love,

John