John Travolta's camp is denying claims of assault and sexual battery brought against the actor by an unnamed masseur in a lawsuit filed May 4.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiff, who is identified only as John Doe, claims that Travolta tried to have sex with him at the Beverly Hills Hotel after hiring him for a massage.

"This lawsuit is a complete fiction and fabrication," the actor's rep said in a statement to ET. "None of the events claimed in the suit ever occurred. The plaintiff, who refuses to give their name, knows that the suit is a baseless lie. It is for that reason that the plaintiff hasn't been identified with a name even though it is required to do so. On the date when plaintiff claims John met him, John was not in California and it can be proved that he was on the East Coast. Plaintiff's attorney has filed this suit to try and get his 15 minutes of fame. John intends to get this case thrown out and then he will sue the attorney and Plaintiff for malicious prosecution."

The suit alleges that Travolta stripped in front of the plaintiff and then touched his genitals in front of him. According to TMZ, the lawsuit claims Travolta then offered the masseur a "reverse massage."

The suit goes on to claim that Travolta did apologize but proceeded to suggest that they have a three-way encounter with a "Hollywood starlet" who was also in the building. Finally, the plaintiff claims that Travolta told him he "got where he is now due to sexual favors he had performed when he was in his 'Welcome Back, Kotter' days," because "Hollywood is controlled by homosexual Jewish men who expect favors in return for sexual activity," TMZ reports.

The plaintiff is seeking $2 million in damages, according to the filings.