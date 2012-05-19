Meet John Truesdale, the man formerly known as John Doe #2.

The 40-year-old massage therapist was the second man to accuse John Travolta, 58, of sexual battery. The New York Daily News caught up with Truesdale, a former high school football player and onetime U.S. Army medic, outside his home in Smyrna, Georgia.

"I thought I was supposed to be anonymous," said Truesdale, a burly 250-pound certified nail technician and licensed massage therapist. "I can't talk about [the case]. I'm not allowed to give any comment."

In his initial lawsuit, married father Truesdale claimed Travolta sexually assaulted him in his hotel room "on or about" January 28.

Truesdale recently withdrew his $2 million sexual battery lawsuit against Travolta and fired his lawyer, Okorie Okorocha. He later hired attorney Gloria Allred, 70, though they have yet to file a new lawsuit against the Pulp Fiction actor.

Travolta's lawyer, Marty Singer, has vehemently denied both plaintiff's accusations. "Not one penny has been paid nor do we have any intention to pay any money for these ridiculous and false claims," he told The New York Daily News in a statement.

The identity of John Doe #1 remains a mystery.

