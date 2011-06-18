NEW YORK (AP) -- John Walsh has said goodbye and thanked viewers of "America's Most Wanted" for helping bring almost 1,200 fugitives to justice over more than two decades.

Walsh told his audience in brief farewell remarks: "You've saved lives and gotten people justice."

The series aired its last weekly episode on Fox on Saturday. Fox has cited high production costs for pulling the plug on the series, which premiered in 1988.

But Walsh vows he'll return to television.

He said earlier this week he has heard from other networks, including Fox News Channel. A decision on a new TV home could be announced within two weeks, he said.

Walsh, 65, launched his crime-busting crusade in the aftermath of the abduction and murder of his 6-year-old son Adam in 1981.

———

Online:

http://www.amw.com