Musician John Legend and his wife, supermodel Chrissy Teigen, showed their support for those protesting in New York City this weekend by opening up their wallets.

Protesters have been demonstrating in the streets of NYC for days now, voicing their opposition to the Eric Garner and Ferguson, Mo. Grand Jury decisions. To feed the hungry protesters, Legend and Teigen reportedly hired several food trucks to pass out meals to demonstrators and New York City's homeless on Sunday.

News aggregator Bipartisan Report tweeted a photo of the trucks with the caption, "BREAKING: #johnlegend pays for a food truck in Lincoln sq to feed #EricGarner supporters before the #NYC protest"

Teigen also retweeted a post from Operation Help or Hush - a Twitter-based activism organization - which listed the location of the food trucks.

Operation Help or Hush began tweeting the locations of the food trucks early Sunday morning, and soon began retweeting hundreds of messages of support from protesters who appreciated the warm meals and support.

The fleet of food trucks included a variety of different vendors including an empanada truck, a Kimchi taco truck and a gourmet mac and cheese truck. Each vendor gave out hundreds of meals.

According to Operation Help or Hush, the organization "grew organically on Twitter in the midst of the events occurring in Ferguson, MO following the death of Mike Brown."

"Twitter activists are responsible for the incredible coverage and attention in Ferguson and have shown the power and potential of social media to impact social change," reads Operation Help Or Hush's website. "Social media can be noisy. And it is easy to hide, and be hidden, in the noise.

#OperationHelporHush started as critics doubted the impact that Twitter activists could have to influence change and our response was, 'So help…or hush' -- either contribute to the movement or be quiet."

Legend and Teigen have not yet come forward publicly to take the credit for the generous gesture.

Celebrities across the country have been taking to different public platforms to express their anger towards the Eric Garner and Michael Brown grand jury decisions, including Jamie Foxx, who sat down with ET to talk about what needs to be done in order for the country to move forward. Check out the video below for more from the Oscar-winning actor.

