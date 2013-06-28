Johnny Depp is no "lone" ranger these days. Promoting his big budget action flick (co-starring Armie Hammer in the title role) in Moscow, Russia, the movie star, 50, headed to dinner holding hands with a jaw-dropping piece of arm candy: Amber Heard. Wearing a checked dark-gray three-piece suit with an open turquoise shirt and tinted sunglasses, and sporting his talked-about recent haircut, Depp held hands with his not-so-secret girlfriend. The 27-year-old Heard was dressed to the nines for the outing in a satin ruby-toned halter ensemble, with her dirty-blonde hair up in a bun.

PHOTOS: Johnny's many transformations

Although it's not quite a red carpet PDA moment, it's still a high-profile outing for the "Rum Diaries" costars, who met on the 2011 film. Depp and longtime love Vanessa Paradis announced their split last June -- following a long estrangement -- and sources confirmed Depp and Heard's relationship shortly thereafter. "They are so in love," a pal told Us back in the spring of the couple, who made a joint appearance at a star-packed Rolling Stones concert last month.

PHOTOS: 80s hunks then and now

As for his split with French actress/singer Paradis, Depp opened up to Rolling Stone recently that it "wasn't easy" for anyone involved. "The last couple years have been a bit bumpy," Depp admitted. "At times, certainly unpleasant, but that's the nature of breakups, I guess, especially when there are kiddies involved." (He and Paradis, 40, share Lily-Rose, 14, and Jack, 11.)

PHOTOS: LOL! You'll never guess Johnny Depp's hotel alias

"The trajectory of that relationship -- you play it out until it goes, one thing leads to another. So for whatever reason that ceases, it doesn't stop the fact that you care for that person, and they're the mother of your kids, and you'll always know each other, and you're always gonna be in each other's lives because of those kids," he reasoned. "You might as well make the best of it."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Jessica Alba's anniversary tweet for hubby Cash Warren

Johnny Depp debuts shorter hair

Johnny Depp finally addresses Vanessa Paradis split: 'It wasn't easy'