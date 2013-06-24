Johnny Depp debuts shorter hair

johnny depp short hair

By Chris Gardner

We've had a few weeks to deal with the fact that Johnny Depp turned 50 years old on June 9, but the actor really isn't making it easier for us to process the milestone. Case in point: Johnny just debuted a much shorter hairstyle in Los Angeles, and it appears that his stylist also shaved a couple decades off his face while trimming those beautifully brunette locks. While we gather our emotions, we will allow you to sound off below. Do you prefer the "Lone Ranger" star's hair shorter or longer?