After splitting from his longtime partner Vanessa Paradis, Johnny Depp is focusing on a very important role: fatherhood. In a new interview with CBS' This Morning, the 50-year-old actor opens up about how his children -- Lily-Rose, 14, and Jack, 11 -- are coping with their parents' breakup.

"We were just very truthful with them and they were just incredibly understanding, incredibly accepting," Depp shared. "I was extremely proud of them, the way they dealt with it."

According to Depp, honesty was the best policy when discussing the end of his 14-year relationship with the 40-year-old French actress and singer, whom he never wed.

"When you have children, there is no room for lies, no room for anything but the truth," he said. "Anything other than that is a bad example, I believe."

In an unusually candid interview in the July 4 issue of Rolling Stone, Depp also shared that he himself was handling the breakup well. "I definitely wasn't going to rely on the drink to ease things or cushion the blow," he told the magazine. "I felt it was my duty to be real clear throughout that. I had something pretty serious to focus on, really, which was making sure that my kids were gonna be cool."

But Depp has also been focusing some of energy on girlfriend Amber Heard. The Rum Diary actor took his relationship with his costar public shortly after announcing his split from Paradis. A source tells Us Weekly, however, that Depp is "not ready" to introduce Heard to his children.

