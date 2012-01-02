He said "I do!"

Figure skater and reality star Johnny Weir married his boyfriend, Victor Voronov, on New Year's Eve. "I'm married!" the 27-year-old tweeted Saturday.

Weir clarified that his "wedding [will be] in the summer, but all the official stuff is done now!"

"No more livin' in sin," he joked.

Weir told IceNetwork.com that Voronov is "kind of everything that I've ever looked for and aspired to be in a relationship with."

"We've known each other for a long time and we reconnected over the summer, and it's just been a whirlwind," he told the site. "I'm very happy with my personal life and also my professional life, and I thank God I can be exactly where I'm at."

