Johnny Weir Marries Boyfriend on NYE
He said "I do!"
Figure skater and reality star Johnny Weir married his boyfriend, Victor Voronov, on New Year's Eve. "I'm married!" the 27-year-old tweeted Saturday.
PHOTOS: 2011's best celebrity weddings
Weir clarified that his "wedding [will be] in the summer, but all the official stuff is done now!"
"No more livin' in sin," he joked.
What does Johnny Weir keep in his bag?
Weir told IceNetwork.com that Voronov is "kind of everything that I've ever looked for and aspired to be in a relationship with."
"We've known each other for a long time and we reconnected over the summer, and it's just been a whirlwind," he told the site. "I'm very happy with my personal life and also my professional life, and I thank God I can be exactly where I'm at."
MORE FROM WONDERWALL:
Year in Review: Stars Are Nothing Like Us
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 15 hours ago See Duchess Kate's maternity style with baby No. 3
- 13 hours ago See all the stars at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival!