Johnny Wujek and Rob Evans are going to be on Top!

Tyra Banks and the CW announced Thursday that Wujek and Evans will be joining the cast of America's Next Top Model.

"Welcome the fab Johnny Wujek & fine Rob Evans to the CW's ANTM!" Banks, 38, tweeted. "Excited for some cuh-ray-zee challenges. Start practicin' ur booty tooch!" The CW confirms that Wujek, who is Katy Perry's stylist, will act as a creative consultant on the show and model Evans will join Kelly Cutrone on the judges panel as the third permanent judge.

And that's not the only news Banks had to share about Cycle 19 of the hit CW show.

"Fierce news, Fam, the newest addition to America's Next Top Model is you!" she wrote on Facebook. "Cycle 19's judging panel will include your votes, comments and video messages. You will have a say in which models stay... and who goes home."

How will it work?

"Twice a week, starting Thursday, May 24th, you'll be able to use our Voting App to rank and sound off on all 13 models' best photos," Banks explained. "Your input will shape the competition and you'll be able to see it play out in the Fall. It's time for your voice to be heard; today on social media and soon on the show itself!"

"I know u get mad when we send girls home on ANTM," the host tweeted. "So get ur judging smize on bc for Cycle19, you help make the choices!"

On April 20, Banks, announced longtime ANTM members Nigel Barker, J. Alexander and Jay Manuel would no longer be on the show. "To my Nigel Barker, Miss J, and Mr Jay: Thank you for all of our years together on America's Next Top Model," she wrote. "Working with you is always an absolute pleasure. Excited for what the future holds for us."

