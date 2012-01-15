Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt fully dressed their part as a glamorous Hollywood power couple at Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards: She in a body-hugging ivory strapless gown with a flash of red at the bustline that matched perfectly her lips and handbag, and he in a classic, bow-tie tuxedo by Salvatore Ferragamo.

Otherwise, though, the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., largely ushered in a new group of fashion stars, including Zooey Deschanel in a unique Prada dark-green halter gown with black and emerald glass pearls on the bodice and ivory pearls at the neck, and Rooney Mara, in a deep V-neck black gown with a bare, harness-style bodice. "It's a Nina Ricci and it was the first one I tried on," Mara said. "It was very comfortable."

There was a sea of soft, pretty pinkish makeup shades on dresses worn by Charlize Theron in Christian Dior Couture, Elle Macpherson in Zac Posen, Heidi Klum in Calvin Klein, Kate Beckinsale in Roberto Cavalli and Emily Watson in Giorgio Armani.

Sofia Vergara turned some heads in a navy Vera Wang gown in the mermaid silhouette that's becoming her signature. The dress was a little more fashion forward than she's worn before — and she credits the fit. "She's like a genius now with my body," Vergara said.

Red made a statement, too, especially on Reese Witherspoon in a strapless, corset-style Zac Posen gown.

Claire Danes took a more modern turn in a graphic black-and-white J. Mendel gown with an open back, and Kate Winslet did the opposites-attract thing in a Jenny Packham gown with a black hammered silk satin bodice and ivory silk crepe skirt.

Madonna, whose style has been all over the map in her long career, went back to her rock `n' roll roots for this event in a wearing a dark green embroidered gown with cap sleeves by Reem Acra and a diamond-and-pearl cross by Neil Lane.

———

AP Writer Anthony McCartney contributed to this report.