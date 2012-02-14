SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) -- Angelina Jolie says she hopes her directorial debut, "In the Land of Blood and Honey," can serve as a "wakeup call" for the international community to pay more attention to atrocities and act in time to prevent them — including in Syria.

Jolie arrived in Sarajevo with partner Brad Pitt to attend the premiere of her film, which already has been released in the U.S.

The film tells the fictional tale of a romance between a Bosnian Serb man and a Bosnian Muslim woman, and what happens when he becomes an army officer and she is held in a military prison camp where rape occurs.

Jolie says the movie was "heavy" but that she was happy with it because it shows what horrors can occur in the absence of a timely intervention.