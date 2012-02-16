BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) -- The distributor in Serbia of Angelina Jolie's directorial debut — a love story set in the Bosnian war — says the movie will start showing here next week, but without the red-carpet premiere it had in Bosnia.

Zoran Savic of Millennium Film says "the movie will be shown normally, so whoever wants to see it will have a chance to do so."

Jolie's "In the Land of Blood and Honey" has triggered outrage among Serbs, who claim it depicts them as the only villains of the 1992-95 Bosnian war.

The drama about a Serb soldier who finds his ex-lover, a Muslim Bosnian woman, among sex slaves in a camp, received a standing ovation at the Sarajevo screening Tuesday.

Jolie also will attend the premiere in Croatia on Friday.