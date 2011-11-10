HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam (AP) -- Hollywood power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt and their six children are on a visit to Vietnam, where adopted son Pax was born.

The actors and their brood were spotted Friday eating lunch at a rustic restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City, known for its delicious traditional Vietnamese fare. It was the family's first trip back to the country since Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, 7, was adopted four years ago.

They arrived in Vietnam after visiting Japan, where Pitt was promoting his new baseball film "Moneyball."

Jolie and Pitt have three biological children and three adopted: on each from Cambodia, Ethiopia and Vietnam.

